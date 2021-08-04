Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of C($0.42) per share for the quarter.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.86 million.

The company has a current ratio of 17.60, a quick ratio of 16.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$11.77 and a 12 month high of C$26.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -12.87.

AUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total value of C$87,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,096,733.83.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

