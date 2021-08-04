Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $112.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91. Autohome has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Autohome by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,657,000 after purchasing an additional 252,925 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Autohome by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Autohome by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Autohome by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

