Avalara (AVLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Avalara to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Avalara has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avalara to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avalara stock opened at $165.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.07. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $114.22 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.87 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Avalara news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total transaction of $4,756,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 586,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,010,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,334 shares of company stock valued at $15,734,895 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

