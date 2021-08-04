Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Earnings Results

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AVNS shares. Stephens lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.