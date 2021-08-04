Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of AVNS opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.72.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.