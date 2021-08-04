Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $45.00 at Citigroup

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

AVTR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

AVTR stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,594,393 shares of company stock valued at $112,262,915 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,122,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,155 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Avantor by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 89,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Avantor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 284,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Avantor by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

