Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%.

Shares of AVID traded down $8.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.56. 2,050,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,167. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AVID. B. Riley boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $729,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,717,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,701 shares of company stock worth $3,340,540 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.