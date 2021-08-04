Avista (NYSE:AVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,458. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

In other news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $427,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVA. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

