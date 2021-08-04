Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.70 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.71.

Shares of ACLS stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 192,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,360. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $234,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

