Axis DeFi (AXIS) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $544,005.04 and approximately $91,188.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.17 or 0.00825413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00093850 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042729 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

