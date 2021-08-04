AXPR (AXPR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6,687.00

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. AXPR has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $6,687.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AXPR has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00060725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.55 or 0.00899645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00095269 BTC.

AXPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

