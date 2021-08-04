AzurRx BioPharma’s (AZRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 260.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AzurRx BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX opened at $0.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.49. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 264.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 72,861 shares during the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

