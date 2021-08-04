B. Riley Comments on Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

BWB stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.82. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 26.94%.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Todd B. Urness acquired 4,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,917,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

