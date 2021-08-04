Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.80% from the stock’s current price.

BAB has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 278.20 ($3.63) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a one year high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 295.34.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

