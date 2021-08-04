Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,820,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 42,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $851,558. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $86,304,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -710.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.