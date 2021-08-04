Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes accounts for about 0.9% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.84. 221,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.07. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -710.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,757,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,751,692. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

