Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) PT Raised to $160.00 at HC Wainwright

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $132.06 on Monday. Balchem has a 12-month low of $92.60 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.66.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Balchem by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 106,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,341,000 after buying an additional 104,794 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

