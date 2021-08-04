Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) vs. Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Head to Head Analysis

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) and Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Metro Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Banco Macro has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro Bank has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Macro and Metro Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro $2.55 billion 0.35 $371.39 million $6.54 2.10 Metro Bank $782.30 million 0.15 -$387.38 million ($1.95) -0.67

Banco Macro has higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bank. Metro Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Macro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Banco Macro and Metro Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro 0 1 1 0 2.50 Metro Bank 2 3 0 0 1.60

Profitability

This table compares Banco Macro and Metro Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro 12.75% 15.07% 2.97% Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Banco Macro beats Metro Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, residential mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services, including deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services; trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; and working capital facilities, credit for investment projects, and leasing and foreign trade transactions. Further, the company provides transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, and foreign exchange transactions; information services comprising Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 463 branches, 1,578 ATMs, 960 self-service terminals, and service points. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, including business and community instant access deposit and fixed term deposit, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business loan calculator; business and commercial loans and overdrafts, business credit cards, asset financing, invoice financing, and enterprise finance guarantee scheme. In addition, the company offers private banking services, such as private bank, saving, foreign currency, and money management accounts, as well as partnership loans. Metro Bank PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

