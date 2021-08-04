Bandwidth (BAND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Bandwidth to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.37 million. On average, analysts expect Bandwidth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $128.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.97. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $107.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $62,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $450,733.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551 over the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

