Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Update

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

BLMIF stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $8.01.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

