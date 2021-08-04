Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $58,000 in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 267.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 103.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 441,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 1,708,066.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,792 shares in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Jaguar Health stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Jaguar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 388.26% and a negative return on equity of 263.79%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

