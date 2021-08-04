Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $54,000 Investment in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vaccinex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vaccinex in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

VCNX opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Vaccinex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

