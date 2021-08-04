Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Shares in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 767.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 797,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 34.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 978.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,776,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,375 shares during the period. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 40.43, a quick ratio of 40.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.