Barclays Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €41.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.04 ($45.93).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

