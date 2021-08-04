Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a 190.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of 180.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Investec raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

BCS opened at $9.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 50,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

