Barclays Raises Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $9.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Harmonic by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Harmonic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Harmonic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.