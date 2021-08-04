Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of B. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,277,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,135,000 after purchasing an additional 361,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 188,973 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Barnes Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 629,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 111,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,425,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of B stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

