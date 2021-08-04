Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Fundamental Research raised their price target on the stock from C$28.28 to C$30.00. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Barrick Gold traded as high as C$27.34 and last traded at C$27.21, with a volume of 1640423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.72.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ABX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.43 billion and a PE ratio of 15.76.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

