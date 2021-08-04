Barrington Research Weighs in on Columbus McKinnon Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $45.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 67,641 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,889 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.