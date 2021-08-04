Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.04. 7,613,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,485. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

