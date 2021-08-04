Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €98.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €99.71 ($117.31).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMW stock opened at €80.52 ($94.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €89.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 52 week high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.