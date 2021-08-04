Beam One Day Volume Reaches $7.29 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $50.85 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004699 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 93,607,440 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

