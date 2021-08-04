Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.61. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In other news, CEO Caroline Beasley acquired 20,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $51,236.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 275,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,390.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 36,631 shares of company stock valued at $93,459 in the last three months. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

