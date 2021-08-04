BeatzCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $135.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 38.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $135.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 33.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000965 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00094359 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

