Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.1% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,789,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,204,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,680,000 after buying an additional 147,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.28. 13,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,516. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

