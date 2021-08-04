Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of BELFA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658. The company has a market cap of $191.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.34. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

