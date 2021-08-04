BellRing Brands (BRBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRBR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

