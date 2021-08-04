Belt Trading Up 83.4% Over Last 7 Days (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00047991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00099127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00142190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,744.70 or 0.99862806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.99 or 0.00846731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

