Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Announces Earnings Results

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BNFT stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. 886,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,615. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $385.56 million, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.73.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

