Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €282.00 Price Target

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €282.00 ($331.76) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Linde in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €270.18 ($317.86).

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €254.80 ($299.76) on Wednesday. Linde has a 12-month low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 12-month high of €262.20 ($308.47). The company has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion and a PE ratio of 55.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €245.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

