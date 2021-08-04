Berkeley Lights (BLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLI stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.24.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 169,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,600.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,510 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,095 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

