Berkeley Lights (BLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.12. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Several research firms recently commented on BLI. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other Berkeley Lights news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $611,421.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,600.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $652,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,510 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,095. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

