Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%.

Shares of BRY stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. 16,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,587. Berry has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $415.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company's principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian

