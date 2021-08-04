Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Up 7.5%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s share price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.69 and last traded at $45.69. 48 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 61,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $142.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.4761 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 363.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 163,641 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

