BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $2,927,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 113.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBL stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $66.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

BBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

