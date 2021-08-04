BiFi (BIFI) Price Tops $0.0225 on Major Exchanges

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. BiFi has a market cap of $2.42 million and $327,733.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00033362 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.22 or 0.00259848 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00034232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006198 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015508 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

