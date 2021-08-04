Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. 4,146,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $482.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.85. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $37.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Boyd O. Clark sold 18,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,567. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BGFV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

