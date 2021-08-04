Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.91.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $118.78 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.53.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,406,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 290,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 26,303 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

