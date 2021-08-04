Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BVS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bioventus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $864.88 million and a PE ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17. Bioventus has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bioventus will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,020,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,623,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,402,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

