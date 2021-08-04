Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Up 10.1%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shot up 10.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.01. 39,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,593,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bit Digital by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bit Digital by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bit Digital by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bit Digital by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

